Rupauli bypoll: Pappu Yadav extends support to RJD candidate Bima Bharti

Patna, July 8 Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan, also known as Pappu Yadav, has extended his support to RJD candidate Bima Bharti in the upcoming Rupauli assembly by-election.

While interacting with the media persons in Purnea on Monday, Yadav emphasised his commitment to ideological politics, aligning himself with the Congress ideology.

“I have supported Bima Bharti, the Congress-backed candidate, for the Rupauli assembly constituency. I urge the people of Rupauli to support Bima Bharti, promising to start developmental work in the area after the election,” Yadav said.

His support could impact the election dynamics, given his appeal and influence in the region.

Yadav stated he is committed to the ideology of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and the Congress, and that is why he has distanced himself from the NDA.

A former JD-U MLA from Rupauli, Bharti resigned before the Lok Sabha elections. Later she joined RJD and contested the Purnea seat, which she lost.

The by-election for the Rupauli assembly seat is scheduled for July 10. RJD's Bima Bharti and JD-U's Kaladhar Mandal are in the fray. Additionally, Shankar Singh, a former MLA of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) who was associated with the LJPRV, is contesting as an Independent candidate after being denied a ticket by Chirag Paswan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor