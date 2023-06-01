Rural Olympiad Games: Himachal Pradesh Sports Minister calls on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi [India], June 1 : Himachal Pradesh PWD, Youth Services and Sports Minister Vikramaditya Singh called on Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia at New Delhi on Wednesday evening, said an official release.

According to the release, the Sports Minister apprised the Union Minister that Himachal Pradesh has decided to hold a mega sports event "Rural Olympiad Games" in the month of September this year to promote sportsmen and young talent.

The release said that the event will have volleyball, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing and football competitions at the block, district and state levels, adding that around 50,000 people are expected to participate in it.

He urged the Union Minister for sponsorship or support from the Ministry or various agencies to provide financial assistance for the event.

