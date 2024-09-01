Russian artist Roerich believed in resolving global conflicts, says Himachal CM

Shimla, Sep 1 Saying Russian artist Nicholas Roerich believed in resolving global conflicts by promoting cultural values, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated the 'Master's Universe' exhibition at the historic Gaiety Theatre here, marking the 150th birth anniversary of the artist, thinker and peacemaker.

The exhibition, organised by the International Centre of the Roerichs (ICR), Moscow, in collaboration with the International Roerich Memorial Trust in Naggar in Kullu district and the Department of Language and Culture will be open to the public till September 25.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister praised Nicholas Roerich for his diverse contributions as an artist, writer, and thinker.

"Roerich's efforts to preserve cultural heritage and his commitment to promoting the rich traditions of the Kullu Valley were particularly noteworthy. Spending nearly 20 years in Himachal Pradesh, he deeply immersed himself in the study of Himalayan culture and emerged as one of the earliest advocates for safeguarding the cultural legacy of the Kullu Valley," he said.

Chief Minister Sukhu said Roerich's global influence was profound, particularly through the 'Roerich Pact', an international treaty signed on April 15, 1935, by 21 countries to safeguard cultural heritage.

He said Roerich was a staunch advocate for peace, who believed in resolving global conflicts by promoting cultural values that foster respect and understanding among younger generations.

While interacting with the media, the Chief Minister added that India and Russia have centuries-old relations because "our cultures and thinking are similar and Russia has always supported India during difficult times".

He also said the state government would further strengthen the International Memorial Trust in Naggar.

In response to a question, Sukhu said there is no financial crisis in Himachal Pradesh rather, the state government has been carrying out reforms from day one, and the positive outcome is now visible.

He said the government is clearing the arrears of 27,000 pensioners above the age of 70 this year and seven per cent dearness allowance has been granted to all government employees.

Additionally, the government is working for the welfare of all sections, including farmers, labourers, orchardists, women, and small shopkeepers.

He also said the government aims to make Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027 and the richest state in the country by 2032.

Vice-President of the International Centre of Roerichs, Alexander V Stetsenko, Russian curator Larisa Surgana and state Secretary Language Art and Culture Rakesh Kanwar, among other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

The International Roerich Memorial Trust (IRMT), which manages Russian painter and philosopher Nicholas Roerich's estate in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh, has more than 8,000 artefacts, including his 37 rare paintings.

The Roerich estate located in Naggar, 25 km from Kullu town, where Roerich came in 1927 from St. Petersburg and made the tiny village his home for more than 20 years.

Roerichs' estate comprises the premises of the Indian-Russian Memorial Complex, the Gallery of N.K. Roerich, Helena Roerich Arts College and exhibition halls in the buildings of the Urusvati Himalayan Folk Art Museum.

