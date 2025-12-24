Sabarimala gold theft case: SIT reaches Chennai & Bellary again

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 24 The investigation into the Sabarimala gold and idol smuggling case has gathered pace, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) expanding its operations across multiple states, even as former Devaswom Board members move courts fearing arrest.

Ever since the Kerala High Court-appointed SIT began its probe, nine people have been arrested.

Based on information from veteran CWC member and senior legislator Ramesh Chennithala, the SIT has intensified efforts to trace a key individual referred to as D. Mani, whose name surfaced in the statement of a Dubai-based businessman.

A special squad within the SIT has been tasked exclusively with tracking this person, with the probe currently focused on Chennai.

Investigators have already held phone conversations with members of Mani's Chennai-based group and have travelled to the city to collect further evidence and formally record statements.

According to the businessman's testimony, four panchaloha (five-metal alloy) idols were smuggled out of Sabarimala during the 2019–20 period and handed over to Mani, a Chennai native.

The witness alleged that a senior official connected with the Sabarimala administration led the operation, with an internationally linked network involved.

The now-arrested and prime accused Unnikrishna Potti was named as the intermediary.

The businessman further claimed that the payment for the idols was handed over in October 2020, at a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram attended by Mani, Potti and the senior official.

The SIT has said it is conducting preliminary checks to assess the credibility of these claims, though Potti has denied any link with Mani, who is also reportedly known as Dawood Mani and Dubai Mani.

Meanwhile, a team of the SIT has reached Bellari in Karnataka, where searches are underway at Govardhan's Jewellery firm.

Govardhan was arrested earlier by a special team, and this marks the second visit by investigators to Bellari.

During a previous search, gold was seized as part of the probe.

Meanwhile, former Devaswom Board members K.P. Shankardas and N. Vijayakumar have approached the Kollam Vigilance Court seeking anticipatory bail.

Both were members of the Board when the now-arrested A. Padmakumar served as its president.

The High Court had recently observed that all members of the Devaswom Board bear equal responsibility in matters related to the alleged smuggling.

It had also sharply criticised the SIT for not extending the investigation to Shankardas and Vijayakumar.

Padmakumar has maintained that all members share collective responsibility, including in matters related to the handing over of gold sheets to intermediaries.

The Kerala High Court is expected to give its ruling on a petition filed by the State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar seeking a CBI probe into the gold heist, when the Court resumes its sitting after Christmas recess.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor