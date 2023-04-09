Sachin Pilot announces hunger strike against his own govt over corruption

In a press conference on Sunday, Sachin Pilot announced a one-day hunger strike on April 11 against his own government. Pilot said he appealed to Gehlot to act on the allegations against the previous Vasundhara Raje government but got no reply. "We levelled those allegations against the government of Vasundhara ji together. I too levelled some charges as the then president of the state unit of the party. I do not believe in revenge politics. But we had some credibility as the opposition and that's why we came to the power," Sachin Pilot said.

I think we should walk the talk and I wrote to Gehlot ji almost 1.5 years ago that it is time to probe the allegations that we levelled against the BJP government. The Congress should show to the people that there is no gap between our words and action," Pilot said.wrote the first letter on March 28, 2022. Got no reply. Then I wrote again on November 2, 2022. I wrote that the public believed us and moved us from 21 seats to 100 seats," Pilot said adding that he wanted to take some action on these corruption charges ahead of the state election.

The clash between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot has troubled the Congress in past while the leadership papered over the differences and tried to bring both of them on the same page sending the message that both Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are important to the party.This is not the first time that Pilot raised the issue of the inaction of his government to probe the alleged corruption of the previous BJP government. In January this year, he raised the issue when he questioned the government over repeated incidents of paper leaks.