Sachin Pilot calls for transparency, accountability in voter list verification

Jaipur, Nov 12 Veteran Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday called for complete transparency in the ongoing voter list verification process, urging the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure fairness and impartiality.

Speaking to the media in Jaipur, Sachin Pilot expressed concern over what he described as the “blatant misuse of constitutional institutions” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“We all want the voter list to be cleaned up, with no wrongful additions or deletions,” Pilot said. “However, in the current national climate, one must ask why the Congress Party, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and all the leaders of the INDIA Bloc are being accused of opposing this exercise. The truth is, our concerns arise from the haste and intent with which similar actions were carried out in Bihar.”

Emphasising the need for institutional neutrality, Sachin Pilot stated, “We do not want the Election Commission to act in a manner that serves the political interests of any party. Unfortunately, what we are witnessing is the blatant misuse of constitutional institutions by the BJP.

"Using the Election Commission as a front, they are declaring living people dead, adding names of deceased individuals, and in some cases, creating up to 250 votes for a single house. We are firmly opposed to this collusion.”

Pilot informed that the Congress Party has instructed its workers, leaders, and MLAs to visit their respective constituencies to prevent any irregularities. “We will work on the ground in accordance with established guidelines to ensure that every legitimate vote counts,” he said.

Referring to LoP Rahul Gandhi’s recent statements, Pilot said that despite providing evidence of voter fraud in Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra, the Election Commission has failed to initiate any investigation.

“Instead of probing the matter, the Commission is asking Rahul ji to submit an affidavit. This is deeply unfortunate. The Election Commission is a constitutional body — it must remain independent, free of ideological influence, and conduct a fair enquiry,” he added.

Announcing the party’s next steps, Pilot said the Congress will organise a major event in Delhi at the end of this month as part of a nationwide campaign against vote manipulation.

“We have launched a signature campaign calling for those involved in voter fraud to step down. This initiative will continue across the country and culminate in Delhi,” he stated.

