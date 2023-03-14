Sachin Pilot to join BJP? Sudhanshu Trivedi makes big statement at Lokmat National Conclave

The bitter rivalry between Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot, while an embarrassment for the Congress, could have been kept under check had the party high command taken steps to create a functional equation between the two leaders instead of allowing the emergence of two power centres in Rajasthan. Amidst this huge controversy BJP has been a silent observer of all the drama. There is also a talk of Pilot joining BJP in the near future. However, Sudhanshu Trivedi of BJP refuse to comment on the same at the Lokmat National Conclave leaving everyone guessing.

Trivedi also expressed confidence of BJP forming government in Rajasthan. The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards are given to outstanding Parliamentarians — four each from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha — for their contribution in eight different categories.The awards were conceived in 2017 to recognise and encourage positive work done by parliamentarians every year and were conferred during 2017-2019 to winners by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.The awardees are selected by a distinguished jury headed by NCP president Sharad Pawar.Past winners include former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Lal Krishna Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Sharad Pawar, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Sharad Yadav, Sitaram Yechury, Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule, Nishikant Dubey, Hema Malini, Bharti Pawar, Sushmita Dev, Meenakshi Lekhi and Rajni Patil.