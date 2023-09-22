"Sad and humiliated": Harsh Vardhan reacts on allegations of ‘laughing’ on Bidhuri’s controversial remark

Delhi BJP MP Harsh Vardhan, who found himself “dragged” in the controversy over Ramesh Bidhuri’s anti-Muslim remarks in the Lok Sabha, Friday said even as he was a witness to the spat between two sides in the Parliament, he could hardly hear anything. “While I was no doubt witness to the jugglery of words being thrown at each other (which in fact the entire House was), the truth of the matter is that in the chaos that existed, I could not clearly hear what was being said,” the former Union minister said.Harsh Vardhan said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had already expressed regret over the unparliamentary language used by Bidhuri.

He further said that he was overjoyed when he won the Lok Sabha seat from the prestigious constituency of Chandni Chowk and that this could never have happened unless all the communities supported him.“I feel sad and humiliated that some people with vested interest have dragged my name into this,” he rued. "I ask my Muslim friends who are writing against me on social media today, whether they actually believe that I could ever have become party to usage of such derogatory language that would hurt the sensibilities of any one community?" he said. Meanwhile, Danish Ali has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking the disqualification of Bidhuri as an MP, sources said.The Speaker expressed displeasure over the anti-Muslim remarks by Bidhuri against Ali in Parliament, sources told India Today TV. The Speaker cautioned him for his remarks and asked him to maintain the dignity of his language.Several Opposition leaders condemned Bidhuri's distasteful remarks and demanded the Lok Sabha Speaker take action against him, including disqualifying him as an MP. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed regret in the Lok Sabha over the offensive remarks made against Ali by Bidhuri.