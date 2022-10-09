SAD (Delhi) unites with SAD; Sarna new President of Delhi unit

New Delhi, Oct 9 In a significant religious-political development, the Delhi State Akali Dal led by Paramjit Singh Sarna on Sunday united with the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Describing the development as "a turning point in Sikh and Punjab politics and a religio political game changer", SAD president Sukhbir Singh Babal appointed Sarna as president of the Delhi state unit of the party and asked him to lead the campaign to unite entire 'panth' under one Panthic flag.

He also asked Sarna to build units of the party in other states.

Sarna in his speech on the occasion lashed out against "the traitors and black sheep of the Sikh quom" and said "today's development had cast a pall of gloom over these stooges and their masters".

In his hard hitting speech, Badal also blasted the "traitors of the Panth who operated in Sikh garb to promote and implement the conspired the enemies of the Sikh quom".

"Devious conspiracies are at work to engineer a civil war in the Sikh community. Unity alone will defeat these conspiracies," he said, while thanking both Paramjit Singh Sarna and Harvinder Singh Sarna and their entire team and supporters for extending their unflinching support to this noble cause.

Badal said periods of crisis had always united the Khalsa Panth.

"Today, Khalsa Panth and its historic institutions are under attack from visible and hidden enemies who want to weaken the panth by breaking the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) by recognizing a separate gurudwara committee for Haryana. Unity is the historic need of the hour to fight external attack and internal sabotage," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Paramjit Sarna said he had never left SAD and was still a soldier of the party.

"I have always worked for the welfare of the Panth and will continue to do so by way of the new responsibility bestowed on me today."

He also said those who had betrayed SAD after contesting elections to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on the party ticket should seek forgiveness from the Panth as well as Guru Sahab and return back to the party fold.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor