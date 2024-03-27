Sadanand Vasant Named Director General of NIA, Piyush Anand to Lead NDRF

The Ministry of Home Affairs-led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah appointed IPS Sadanand Vasant as Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) and IPS Piyush Anand appointed as Director General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) on Wednesday, March 27.

IPS Sadanand Vasant, belonging to the Maharashtra cadre of IPS officers from the 1990 batch, will assume the role of Director General of the NIA. He replaces Shri Dinkar Gupta, IPS, upon his superannuation on March 31, 2024. Vasant's tenure extends until December 31, 2026, or until further orders.

IPS Sadanand Vasant appointed as Director General of National Investigation Agency and IPS Piyush Anand appointed as Director General of the National Disaster Response Force pic.twitter.com/qlJlFXanqo — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2024

Meanwhile, IPS Piyush Anand, presently serving as the Special DG of the CISF, has been appointed as the Director General of the NDRF. Anand's appointment involves temporarily upgrading the post of DG, NDRF, to the level of DG on a personal basis. His tenure is set for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or until further orders.

According to the release, the appointment of Shri Piyush Anand, IPS (UP/91), presently working as Special DG, CISF, as Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Level-16 of the pay matrix by temporarily upgrading the post of DG, NDRF to the level of DG on personal basis for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Shri Atul Karwal, IPS (GJ/88) upon his superannuation on 31.03.2024.

Additionally, Shri Rajeev Kumar Sharma, IPS from the Rajasthan cadre of 1990 batch, has been appointed as the Director General of the Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D), succeeding Shri Balaji Srivastava, IPS, upon his superannuation on March 31, 2024.