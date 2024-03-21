Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Health: Kangana Ranaut 'Completely Broken' After Spiritual Guru's Brain Surgery

Spiritual guru and founder and head of the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev was hospitalised in New Delhi and underwent a brain surgery due to internal bleeding on Sunday.

Kangana who is one of the biggest followers and admirers of Sadhguru, revealed his brain surgery shook her.Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us."

She added, “I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head spinning, I can’t make sense of this reality and choose not to believe this but then suddenly I break down, today millions of people (devotees) share my grief, I want to share my pain with you all, I am not able to contain it. He better be fine or sun won’t rise, earth won’t move. This moment hangs lifeless and still…

Sadhguru underwent an emergency brain surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals. On Wednesday, Sadhguru had posted a video on Instagram from his hospital bed. “The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing – totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain,” Sadhguru said.

The hospital said Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted a Maha Shivaratri function on March 8.