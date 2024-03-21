Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev Health Update: His Condition Is Improving Beyond Expectations, Says Neurologist After Brain Surgery

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev underwent emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday, March 20, neurologist said that he is "improving beyond expectations".

A video released by Isha Foundation on X, formerly Twitter, Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant Neurologist, at Apollo Hospitals said that Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev had been suffering from severe headaches for the last four weeks. Despite his health condition, the spiritual leader continued with his schedule and activities and even conducted the nightlong MahaShivRatri celebrations on 8 March.

Sadhguru's headache got severe after a week. On the advice of Dr Suri, Sadhguru underwent an urgent MRI at 4:30 pm the same day, which revealed a massive bleed in the brain. The doctor had advised him of immediate hospitalisation but Sadhguru chose to attend events.

"I have never missed a single meeting in my last 40 years," Sadhguru told to the doctors. Despite severe and agonizing symptoms, he completed his scheduled meetings on 15th March.

Later, on 17 March, the neurological status of Sadhguru worsened. He was finally admitted. A CT revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and life-threatening shift of the brain to one side. He underwent an emergency brain surgery within a few hours of admission to relieve the bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery.

Sadhguru has shown steady progress and his brain, body and vital parameters have improved to normal levels. His recovery has been much better than expected and as per Dr. Suri “Sadhguru is healing himself, apart from the medical measures instituted by us”.