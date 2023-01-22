Maha Samajwadi Party's chief Abu Asim Azmi receives death threat over Aurangazeb remark

The Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit chief and MLA Abu Asim Azmi has claimed his personal assistant received a call from a person who issued death threats and hurled abuses at Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb.

An FIR has been registered at Colaba police station against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code sections 506(2) and 504 for criminal intimidation and other offences on the complaint of Azmi's personal assistant, he said.

The call was received on Wednesday evening. The caller abused Azmi's PA as well as Aurangzeb and then issued a death threat for Azmi, the official said.