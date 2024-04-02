Sadhguru Returns: Spiritual Guru Receives Heartfelt Welcome In Coimbatore Post Brain Surgery

The city of Coimbatore extended a warm and joyous welcome to Sadhguru, who returned to Isha Yoga Center on Monday after undergoing emergency brain surgery in New Delhi.The festive atmosphere began at Coimbatore Airport, where people gathered with celebratory placards and greetings, eagerly anticipating Sadhguru's arrival. His arrival resulted in a mix of emotions with teary-eyed yet happy faces welcoming and waving at Sadhguru. The residents of Coimbatore and local villagers lined up the roads leading to the Center, echoing jubilation on his return.

At the Isha Yoga Center, the tribals and local villagers led the celebrations, eagerly welcoming Sadhguru with traditional music, melodious drums, and heartfelt folk songs. Despite the scorching heat, their spirits remained high as they waited at the entrance in anticipation of Sadhguru's arrival.Vijaya, a tribal woman from the local Thanikandi village, expressing her joy, said, “Sadhguru has transformed our village by bringing happiness and health through yogic tools.”The atmosphere inside the Yoga Center was equally charged with palpable excitement and anticipation. The sound of drums and joyful chanting reverberated through the air with faces lit up with smiles as volunteers waved brightly-coloured hand-made placards adorned with messages of love and welcome for Sadhguru.

