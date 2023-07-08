Sagar Dhankar murder case: Delhi Court issues notice to Jail authorities on plea of wrestler Sushil Kumar seeking interim bail

New Delhi [India], July 8 : A Delhi Court, on Saturday, issued notice to jail authorities on a plea of accused wrestler Sushil Kumar and directed the authorities to file his medical records. Earlier, Sushil Kumar sought interim bail for 45 days on medical grounds. He is facing trial in wrestler Sagar Dhankar's murder case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sushil Kumar issued notice and directed the concerned jail Superintendent to file medical status report of accused Sushil Kumar.

The court noted that a reply with respect to the interim bail application of accused Sushil Kumar has not been received from the concerned Jail Superintendent. It also directed to send the Copy of the order to the concerned Jail Superintendent for information and compliance.

An application was moved on behalf of Sushil Kumar. It was stated that he is suffering from a tear in an anteromedial bundle of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) since August 2016 and since then, he has been clinically treating the same.

It was submitted by advocate Sahil Malik that Sushil was advised to undergo surgery for the same on April 6, 2023, but due to the demise of his father during that time, he could not undergo the surgery at that time.

It was further submitted that the date of MRI of the applicant was given by the Safdarjung Hospital and he was taken from Central Jail.

"Due to the aforesaid reason, the applicant/accused wishes to take a second opinion from a reputed private hospital where he can get the best treatment from reputed doctors at the earliest", the counsel submitted.

The court had directed the Investigating Officer to verify the medical documents of the applicant/accused and file the verification report.

Olympian wrestler Sushil Kumar is facing trial along with other accused persons in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

Sagar along with other victims was allegedly beaten by the accused person at the Chhatrasal stadium on the night of May 4, 2021. He was injured and succumbed to the injuries.

