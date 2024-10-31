Sajad Lone criticises UT day celebration in J&K
Srinagar, Oct 31 Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Conference (PC) President and MLA Handwara, Sajad Lone, has criticised the celebration of J&K’s Union Territory Day, calling it a “humiliation” and a “commemoration” of the disempowerment of J&K's people.
“Why should they rub salt into the wounds of the people of J&K?” Lone questioned, expressing dismay over what he termed the “audacious commemoration” of a day that represents J&K’s “disempowerment” - a once politically empowered state now relegated to Union Territory status.
He firmly advised the elected government to steer clear of these commemorations, which he believes disparagingly portray the people of J&K as “subjugated”.
“The Union Territory status casts a shadow over the region, either signalling that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are incapable of managing their own affairs or suggesting they cannot be trusted to govern J&K independently,” he said.
He said that this day (October 31) should be remembered as a day of disempowerment and not triumph.
He also appealed to J&K’s leaders to resist the pressure of submitting to the Central government and reject the celebratory drumbeat.
"It is a humble appeal to the elected government to stop beating drums of triumphalism. There is no triumph," he said.
He added that the ultimate loss is borne by the people of J&K, who are being pushed to the brink by these commemorative events, which, in essence, serve as acts of humiliation.
Earlier J&K L-G addressed UT Foundation Day celebrations and congratulated people for working tirelessly for a secure and prosperous UT.
