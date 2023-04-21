Saket court firing: Accused had filed cheating case against woman last year

By Shekhar Singh

New Delhi, April 21 The suspended lawyer, who shot at woman in Delhi's Saket Court premises, had lodged an FIR against her and an advocate, Rajendra Jha, for defrauding and grossly cheating him to the tune of Rs 25 lakh.

The victim woman, M. Radha, in her 40s was shot at lawyers' block in Saket court on Friday morning and her condition is now stable.

The accused identified as Kameshwar Kumar Singh had lodged the FIR last year in November against the victim and Jha and it was registered under sections 406 (Punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Saket police station in South Delhi.

According to the FIR accessed by , Jha along with Radha hatched a criminal conspiracy in order to "cheat, defraud, embezzle at large scope to the public at large".

"Jha showed me a very good plan of investment of money in which money was paid at a very high rate of interest, i.e., @ 20-40 per cent per month. He along with Radha are in collusion with each other and have induced so many persons and cheated them at large scale," as per the FIR.

"Jha and Radha have only paid me Rs 3,00,000 through the RTGS facility and no further money was paid to me thereafter. They have grossly violated the terms and conditions of my investment," read the FIR.

"Both the persons have hatched a conspiracy against me, defrauded me heavily and grossly cheated me in a sum of Rs 25 lakhs along with interest @ 20 per cent per month thereon," the FIR added.

As per police, a hearing in the matter was listed this day in Saket Court.

Singh, who was debarred by the bar council, had entered court wearing lawyer's attire and carried a gun.

He shot at Radha around 10:30 a.m. in front of the lawyers' block.

A video was also doing rounds on social media in which Singh can be seen running behind the woman and shooting her. The woman is screaming and several people, including lawyers can be seen standing nearby.

"She received two bullet injuries in abdomen and one in hand and she was taken to Max Saket hospital. She is in stable condition," said Chandan Chowdhary, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

As per eyewitness, a total of 4-5 rounds were fired and the accused escaped through the court canteen's back entry.

"Police teams have been formed to nab the accused and further investigation is going on," said the DCP.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor