"Salary of ASHA workers to increase from Rs 6000 to Rs 10,000", Puducherry CM N Rangasamy

Puducherry [India], March 29 : Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday announced in the Assembly that the salary of ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers would be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 monthly.

ASHA workers function as health activists at the community level. ASHA (which means hope in Hindi) is a group of more than one million female volunteers in India.

CM Rangaswamy in the Assembly announced, "The salary of ASHA workers working in Puducherry Health Department will be increased from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000."

Previously, on March 3, the Himachal Pradesh state cabinet in a meeting decided to engage 780 ASHA workers under the National Health Mission (NHM) on an incentive basis to provide affordable and reliable healthcare to the people, as they function as health activists at the community level.

The cabinet has also given its nod to the guidelines for engaging ASHA facilitators under the Community Process Programme in NHM.

Earlier in January, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed a delegation of the ASHA workers' union in Shimla and assured them that their demands for framing a policy for them besides enhancing their honorarium will soon be addressed.

The Chief Minister while appreciating their role in the implementation of Government health schemes at the grassroots level, lauded them for their efforts of working wholeheartedly during the pandemic in the rural areas of the State.

He assured them that the government would prioritise all their genuine demands.

