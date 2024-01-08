Salman Khan's 'fans' attempt to sneak in actor's Raigad country house

Raigad (Maharashtra), Jan 8 Two youths, claiming to be fans of Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, attempted to sneak into his countryside home in Panvel, officials said.

The incident occurred on Thursday when the duo – Ajeshkumar Omprakash Gill and Gurusevaksingh Tejsingh Sikh - went to the famed Arpita Farms, claimed to be Salman Khan’s fans, and sought to meet the actor.

However, Gill and Tejsingh, both aged 23, hailing from Fazilka in Punjab, reportedly provided false identities to the security guards and were shooed off from there. They had claimed to be Mahesh Ramnivas and Vinod Radheshyam from Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, and later their Aadhaar card photos were also found to be false.

The two men then went around the farm's boundary, climbed on the wall, snapped the barbed wire fencing and attempted to enter the high security property.

When the security personnel noticed their suspicious activities, they called the local police who rushed there and took them into custody.

During questioning, police recovered the fake Aadhaar cards from the duo and placed them under arrest while further investigations are underway on their real intentions behind attempting to trespass into the actor’s 100-plus acres huge property.

