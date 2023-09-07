Sanatana dharma like HIV, leprosy': DMK minister A Raja sparks new controversy

Amid the ongoing controversy over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana dharma, DMK minister and MP A Raja on Thursday said Sanatana dharma should be compared to diseases having social stigma, like that of HIV and leprosy. Raja further said, "Udhayanidhi's take on Sanatana dharma was soft."Speaking at a public event, A Raja said, "Sanatana and Vishwakarma Yojana are not different, they are the same. Udhayanidhi Stalin was soft in comparing and claiming that it should be eradicated like malaria and dengue."

But these diseases don't have a social stigma. To be honest, leprosy was seen as disgusting and so was HIV.""So, we need to see this as a disease ridden with social plights like HIV and leprosy," the DMK MP said."Bring anybody, I'm ready to debate on Sanatana dharma, "A Raja said, adding, "I don’t mind even if it is 10 lakh or 1 crore. Let them carry any sort of weapons, I’ll come and debate with Periyar and Ambedkar books in Delhi."Earlier this month, Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged Sanatana Dharma is against equality and social justice and said it should be eradicated.His remarks sparked an outrage with BJP's IT department in-charge Amit Malviya stating the DMK leader had called for "genocide" of 80 per cent of the population who follow Sanatana Dharma.