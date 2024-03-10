Sand mining case: Lalu Yadav's aide Subhash Yadav arrested

New Delhi, March 10 RLD leader Subhash Yadav, a close aide of former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad, has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with illegal sand mining case.

Subhash Yadav was arrested late Saturday night and Rs 2.15 crore were recovered from his possession.

The RJD leader's arrest follows 14 hours of raids by the ED at six places related to him and his associates in Patna.

The ED teams reached the residence of Subhash Yadav in Danapur locality on Saturday morning. Simultaneous raids were also conducted at his other house in the Maa Marachiya Devi Apartment and the biscuit factory in Nasriganj.

Sources said the ED scanned documents related to sand mining and other financial transactions.

Earlier, the Income Tax Department had conducted raids at Yadav's premises in connection with a tax evasion case in 2018.

The ED had also raided his premises two years ago.

At least 20 FIRs have been registered by the Bihar Police against M/s Broadsons Commodities Pvt Ltd (BCPL) whose director is Subhash Yadav.

The case pertains to BCPL engaging in illegal sand mining and sale without using e-challans leading to revenue losses.

During the PMLA investigation, it came to the fore that Rs 161 crore had been generated through the illegal sale of sand.

More details are awaited.

