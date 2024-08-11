Sandeep Kumar Expelled From BJP: Bharatiya Janata Party of Haryana Unit Removes Former Delhi Minister

Former Delhi Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defector Sandeep Kumar was expelled from the BJP's Haryana unit just hours after joining the party. Kumar joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at a Panchkula event on Saturday. The Haryana BJP issued a statement claiming that Kumar had concealed his past, leading to his immediate expulsion upon discovery. According to state General Secretary Surender Punia, Kumar is barred from any future association with the party.

In addition to Kumar, Ravi Sonu Kundli, the state president of the Republican Party of India (Athawale), also joined the BJP.

Kumar, originally from Sonipat, had been suspended from the AAP in 2016 following a scandal involving an objectionable video and allegations of rape. The case led to his arrest and subsequent disqualification from the Delhi Legislative Assembly, as determined by the Assembly Speaker at that time