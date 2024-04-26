Sandeshkhali Case: West Bengal Govt Challenges CBI Probe Order in Supreme Court; Hearing On April 29

The West Bengal Government on Friday, April 26, moved to the Supreme Court challenging the Calcutta High Court decision directing the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in connection with the allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault against suspended Trinamool leader Sheikh Shahjahan and his associates in Sandeshkhali.

The matter is scheduled to be heard on April 29 by the top court's bench of justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta.

Earlier on Friday, the team of CBI raided hideouts in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali linked to those who attacked the group of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on January 5. Allegedly attack were carried out by the Shahjahan's supporters, forcing him to go on the run and leading to the flood of complaints against him. During the raid in the area, the CBI recovered arms and ammunition from hideouts.

West Bengal Government Move Supreme Court Against CBI Probe Into Sandeshkhali Case

West Bengal Govt moves Supreme Court challenging Calcutta High Court decision directing CBI probe in connection with the allegations of land grabbing and sexual assault in Sandeshkhali.



The matter will be heard on April 29 by the Supreme Court's bench of justices BR Gavai and… — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

On the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the central agency had registered three FIRs related to the incidents on 5 January. The FIRs pertain to the alleged attack on ED officers by a mob on the complaint by officers, allegations against ED officials levelled by the guard of suspended TMC leader Sheikh and a suo motu case registered by the Nazat police station about the attack on ED officers.

Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on 29 February in connection with the attack.