Sanjauli Mosque Row: Shimla Vyapar Mandal Announces Half-Day Market Shutdown Over Alleged Illegal Construction

The Shimla Vyapar Mandal has announced a half-day market shutdown today, from 10 am to 1 pm, in response to the alleged illegal construction of a mosque in the Sanjauli area. This action follows a protest held yesterday regarding the issue.

On Wednesday, September 11, members of Hindu outfits clashed with security forces as they attempted to reach the site of the alleged illegal mosque construction in the Sanjauli area of Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. The protesters, who were demonstrating in the Dhalli area, raised slogans against the mosque's construction despite prohibitory orders issued by local authorities.

The Hindu organisations have been demanding the demolition of unauthorised constructions in the mosque and the registration of outsiders coming to the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said people have the right to protest peacefully but there should be no damage to anyone from any community. He appealed to the people not to give it a political colour and to maintain law and order.

Hindu outfits in Shimla staged a massive protest last week after days of simmering dissent. Holding the Tricolour, the protesters comprising BJP activists and others had demanded the demolition of the structure, claiming that the Waqf Board illegally occupied the land and built a mosque on it.