Sanjay Raut hits out at Shinde Sena over ‘Lakshmi Darshan’ plan in local polls; claims split in faction

Mumbai, Dec 1 Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena, alleging that the group, which he termed the "Gulabo Gang," has announced "Lakshmi Darshan" (distribution of money) for local body elections scheduled for December 2.

He alleged that in several areas, voters were being offered amounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000.

“The Election Commission should take cognisance of this. Never before have municipal corporation and municipal council elections seen such money power at play in Maharashtra," he claimed.

Raut pointed out that traditionally, municipal elections were fought at the local level, but now five to six helicopters and private aircraft are being deployed.

The Sena (UBT) leader, making his first public appearance after an extended period of illness, reiterated his refusal to recognise the Eknath Shinde-led group as the real Shiv Sena, adding that Amit Shah will expose the Shinde Sena.

Raut predicted a significant internal split, claiming 35 legislators from the Shinde faction would break away and that BJP state president Ravindra Chavan was appointed specifically for this purpose.

In a separate political development, Raut confirmed a meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, stating the talks were "progressing well.

"Whatever is happening between them is progressing well," he said. He stressed that bringing the MNS chief onboard was essential to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Regarding the Congress, Raut said the Sena (UBT) maintains the position that the party should join them, but if their confidence has increased following the Bihar election results, they should contest the Mumbai civic polls independently.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded briefly to Raut’s accusations, saying, "We are happy that Sanjay Raut has recovered. Let him do his work, we'll do ours. I don't consider it important to respond to what Sanjay Raut says daily."

Raut acknowledged that during his illness, he received calls from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shinde, and Fadnavis, saying that some relationships must be maintained beyond politics.

The MP also provided an update on his health, confirming the conclusion of his radiation treatment phase and stating his health is improving, though the cure remains "more difficult than the disease itself."

