Sanjay Raut refers to action by probe agencies as 'missiles,' lauds Nehru over treatment of opposition govts

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday attacked the Centre over raids and action by central probe agencies in alleged money laundering cases against people linked to the ruling alliance in Maharashtra and said that "missiles are being fired but we are safe as of now".

Speaking at an event organised by a media group here, Raut said there is a need to learn from India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru over the way to treat the governments of opposition parties.

"We should learn from Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru the way an opposition government should be respected by the Centre. Respecting people who do not agree with our ideology is the real democracy," he said.

Raut also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the country's military action in Ukraine in the context of action by central agencies against people linked to the ruling alliance in Maharashtra.

"Whether it is ED, CBI or Income Tax, whatever bombs and missiles are being thrown at us, we are safe at present. There is a missile fired every day," he alleged, adding that "there are attacks on Maharashtra".

ED on Tuesday provisionally attached the immovable properties belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt. Ltd (owned and controlled by Shridhar Madhav Patankar, brother-in-law of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray).

The federal agency had arrested Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik in connection with a money laundering case related to the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in February this year. The Income Tax Department had raided premises of multiple sugar mills and real estate groups, including those linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his three sisters' residences last year.

( With inputs from ANI )

