Sanjay Raut Slams Adani Over U.S. Bribery Allegations, Calls It a Blow to India’s Reputation

A major development has emerged regarding industrialist Gautam Adani. Already facing legal challenges in connection with the Hindenburg issue, Adani is now accused of bribery and fraud involving billions of dollars in a U.S. court. This has sparked reactions from political circles, with Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut criticizing the situation. In a case presented in the Federal Court in New York, Gautam Adani and seven others are accused of defrauding billions of dollars through bribery.

The allegations state that Adani promised to give $250 million to Indian officials to secure a solar energy contract. Along with Gautam Adani, his relatives, including Sagar Adani and Vineet S. Jain, are accused of lying to American and foreign investors and banks to raise the bribe money. On this allegation now Shiv Sena UBT spokesperson Sanjay Raut has reacted saying it is a shameful Situation for India.

Sanjay Raut’s Criticism

Sanjay Raut, a prominent Shiv Sena leader, expressed strong criticism of Adani in light of these allegations. He stated that it was a shameful situation for the country, the Modi government, and the entire BJP. Raut pointed out that under Modi's leadership, India’s economy is being handed over to people like Adani, who, according to him, have exploited the nation. He criticized the sale of key assets, from Dharavi to airports, to Adani, and warned that Maharashtra would not become an "Adani nation."

Raut further commented that the U.S. authorities had issued an arrest warrant against Adani, which he called a national disgrace, accusing Modi of shielding Adani and giving him control over various sectors in the country.

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, also held a press conference demanding the arrest of Gautam Adani. He compared the situation to the arrests of various state leaders in India and claimed that Adani, despite serious accusations, had not faced any legal consequences. Gandhi accused Prime Minister Modi of continuously defending Adani, stating that the government had failed to take action against him even after U.S. agencies had reported Adani’s alleged criminal activities. Gandhi also alleged that Modi was under Adani's influence, further intensifying the political fallout.