Sanjay Singh Bail: AAP Supporters Rally Outside Tihar Jail After 6 Month Prison (Watch Video)

AAP supporters flooded the streets outside Tihar Jail in anticipation of the release of their party's Member of Parliament, Sanjay Singh. The Supreme Court's decision to grant bail to Singh in the excise policy case sparked jubilant celebrations among the party faithful. As news of the bail spread like wildfire, AAP workers wasted no time in mobilizing their ranks, converging outside the high-security prison complex with banners, flags, and chants of solidarity. The atmosphere crackled with energy as supporters eagerly awaited Singh's emergence from custody.

VIDEO | AAP workers gather outside Tihar Jail ahead of party MP Sanjay Singh's release. The Supreme Court granted the AAP MP bail yesterday in the excise policy case. pic.twitter.com/Y5oYLlrGCe — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 3, 2024

Sanjay Singh has been in Delhi's Tihar Jail since his arrest in October in the alleged liquor policy scam, which has rattled the AAP.The bench observed that "nothing has been recovered, there is no trace" against Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case. Sanjay Singh's bail order came a day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was also arrested by the ED on Monday in connection to the same money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped liquor policy, was sent to 14-day custody until April 15 and is currently being held in Tihar Jail. Kejriwal has been allotted Jail No. 2 in Tihar, where Sanjay Singh was earlier lodged following his arrest on October 4, 2023 after Dinesh Arora, the ED's star witness, named the Delhi MP in his statement. The other two AAP leaders currently in Tihar are former Delhi Ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has asked AAP MP Sanjay Singh to surrender his passport a day after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy case.It directed Singh not to tamper with evidence or influence witnesses in the case. The court also told the lawmaker to inform it about his itinerary before leaving NCR and to keep the phone location on. The directions were passed by Special Judge Kaveri Baweja before passing an order to release the Rajya Sabha from Tihar central jail. Singh who has furnished a bail bond of Rs 2 lakh and a surety of the same amount was released on Wednesday morning. Though the MP can continue his political activities, he is not allowed to make statements on the ongoing case.