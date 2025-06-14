Sankashti Chaturthi June 2025: Know Moon Rise Time, Puja Rituals and Importance of Worshipping Lord Ganesha

In Hinduism, Sankashti Chaturthi is very significant both religiously and spiritually. The sole purpose of Sankashti is to adore Lord Ganesha. The majority of individuals engage in spiritual and religious activities on this fortunate day. On this holy day, devotees go to temples and pray to Lord Ganesha. This day is regarded as one of the holiest days when people's desires are granted. This month, on June 14, 2025, which is Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Ashadha, Sankashti Chaturthi will be celebrated.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Date and Time:

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 03:46 PM on Jun 14, 2025

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:51 PM on Jun 15, 2025

Krishna Dashami Moonrise on Sankashti Day - June 14, 2025 - 10:07 PM

Also Read: Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for Mumbai and Raigad; Orange Alert for Several Districts, State to Witness Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi 2025 Puja Rituals:

1. Devotees wake up early in the morning.

2. Bathe first before starting any puja ceremonies.

3. Make sure the puja space is clean.

4. Assemble an idol of Lord Ganesha and place it in front of a diya lit with Desi ghee.

5. Present the yellow flowers, boondi laddoo, and durva grass.

6. Recite the story of Bindayak and chant Ganesha Aarti.

7. To call upon the idol, recite several Ganesha mantras - Om Gan Ganpataye Namah..!! Om Vakratunda Mahakaye Suryakoti Samaprabha Nirvighnam Kurumaye Dev Sarva Karyeshu Sarvada..!!

8. After offering Arghya to the Moon deity and bhog prasad to Lord Ganesha in the evening, devotees break their fast.

Krishnapingala Sankashti Chaturthi Significance:

In Hinduism, Sankashti Chaturthi is very important. Chaturthi Tithi, also known as Sankasthi Chaturthi and Vinayaka Chaturthi, falls twice a month during Shukla Paksha and Krishna Paksha. Devotees can have complete pain relief on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha, also known as Sankasthi Chaturthi. Lord Ganesha, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, is worshipped on this auspicious day. Devotees pray to Ganpati Ji, one of the most loving Gods in Hinduism, with the utmost devotion and love.

It is said that those who worship Lord Vinayaka sincerely and devotedly would be blessed with all the joy, prosperity, and happiness this mundane world has to offer. When devotees worship Lord Ganesha, all of their troubles and sufferings are eliminated.