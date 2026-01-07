Santhanakoodu Festival 2026: Tension Prevails at Thirupparankundram Hill After Police Limit Devotees to 50

A clash between cops and devotees was reported during the Santhanakoodu Urus festival of Sikandar Badusha Dargah (tomb) on Wednesday night, January 6, in Tamil Nadu's Madurai district. The incident took place at Thirupparankundram Hill after police enforced a High Court order limiting hilltop access to 50 people, according to the news agency IANS.

Devotees who have arrived at the tomb wanted wider entry due to delays in rituals, but police denied additional access, citing court direction, leading to arguments and unrest near the Dargah.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court rejected an application filed by members of the shrine seeking clarification on an interim order passed by the court on January 2, in a petition filed against performing Kandoori during the Santhanakoodu festival.

Visuals From Santhanakoodu Urus

Madurai, Tamil Nadu: Tension prevailed at Thirupparankundram Hill during the Santhanakoodu festival after police enforced a High Court order limiting hilltop access to 50 people. Devotees sought wider entry due to delays in rituals. Police denied additional access, citing court… pic.twitter.com/WnfiMvTS7i — IANS (@ians_india) January 7, 2026

VIDEO | Madurai: The Santhanakoodu Urus festival was held at the Sikandar Badusha Dargah atop Thiruparankundram hill with a strong police presence in place to manage the large crowd and ensure smooth conduct of the event. Visuals show devotees gathering as security personnel… pic.twitter.com/2sxR4UGeFl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 7, 2026

Over 1,000 persons were participating in the festival every year, and the bench of Justice S Srimathy had imposed a condition restricting the number of participants in the festival to 50.

Around 600 police personnel guarded the Thiruparankundram area, which included the existing strength, and 50 picketing points were in place to prevent any untoward incidents.