Sarbananda Sonowal launches online portal to promote the hassle-free reach of pharmacopoeia monographs

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Union Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the e-office portal and online portal of Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) during an event at its Ghaziabad office on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address, Sarbananda Sonowal mentioned that PCIM&H is doing remarkable work to maintain the quality of ASU&H drugs. He expressed his pleasure that PCIM&H has a team of learned scientists and technical staff.

He further mentioned that Yoga has been accepted by all globally and the practice of yoga is helpful to manage lifestyle diseases and also helps to prevent others.

The online portal is for selling soft copies of pharmacopoeial monographs.

The Minister inspected the laboratories viz. Pharmacognosy, Phytochemistry, Microbiology, herbal garden and raw drug repository of ASU&H drugs.

Pharmacopoeia Commission for Indian Medicine & Homoeopathy (PCIM&H) under the Ministry of Ayush is actively engaged in the Standardization and Quality Control of Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homoeopathic (ASU&H) drugs. It is publishing the standards in the form of Pharmacopoeias.

The online portal will promote the hassle-free reach of pharmacopoeia monographs among stakeholders across the world.

Minister also released the Monthly Newsletters published by PCIM&H. Newsletter of PCIM&H showcases the activities of PCIM&H and is also a way to update the stakeholders about the new developments in the field of Quality Control and Standardization of ASAU&H drugs.

