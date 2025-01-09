Sarpanch murder: Dhananjay Munde won't resign but strict action will be taken against the guilty, says Ajit Pawar

Pune, Jan 9 NCP national president and Deputy Maharashtra Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday yet again ruled out his party minister Dhananjay Munde’s resignation demanded by opposition in connection with the brutal murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in the state's Beed district.

He, however, said: "Strict action will be taken against those found guilty, regardless of party affiliation."

To a question on demand pressed by opposition and various organisation for Dhananjay Munde’s resignation citing his close associate Walmik Karad's link with the sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s killing, Ajit Pawar said: "Various investigation agencies including the CID, special investigation team and judicial commission are investigating this murder case. Along with this, the Chief Minister has also said that if anyone is proven guilty in this case, immediate action will be taken against him."

He further added: "During my recent meeting, I have told Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis that if there are any senior-level party functionaries found guilty, regardless of their party affiliations, they should not be spared. This is a brutal murder. We will not tolerate such incidents. Guilty will be severely punished."

On a series of exposes and allegations made by the BJP legislator Suresh Dhas in connection with the murder case and also about Dhananjay Munde, the NCP president and DCM said he has asked the BJP legislator to submit the evidence to the special investigation team instead of merely levelling allegations.

"I have discussed with the chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, who is also the state revenue minister, about the charges levelled by Dhas. Three different investigation agencies are investigating the Sarpanch murder case very closely. Because if any discrepancy is found while submitting the report tomorrow, the credibility of the investigation should not be questioned. Therefore, the investigation is going on very carefully. We will not let politics come into this case and will not support anyone," he commented.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar has denied media reports about the contact established by state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare with seven of the total eight MPs of the Sharad Pawar faction saying that it was completely false.

"Already, three to four MPs (from NCP-SP) including Nilesh Lanke and Amar Kale have themselves given a byte that neither MP Sunil Tatkare nor anyone else have contacted them. Why to make such accusations against without any evidence? Those MPs represent 20 to 22 lakh people,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor