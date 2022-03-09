Sarpanch shot dead in Srinagar's outskirts

Srinagar, March 9 A sarpanch was shot dead by militants in the outskirts of J&K's Srinagar city on Wednesday, police said.

Police sources said militants fired from close range at Sarpanch, Sameer Ahmad Bhat in Khonmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar.

"He died on the spot. The area has been surrounded for searches," a source said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor