Satyendar Jain hospitalised after he falls in Tihar Jail bathroom suffers spine injury

Former Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after he fell in the bathroom of his Tihar Jail cell late Wednesday. "He has suffered minor injuries and has been brought for a checkup," Tihar Jail administration was quoted by ANI as saying.The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Satyendar Jain "collapsed due to dizziness in bathroom of Tihar Jail". The party added, "Even before this, Satyendar Jain had fallen in the bathroom and had a serious spinal injury."Jain, an accused in a money-laundering case, is lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail. Earlier this week, the AAP leader was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital after he complained of deterioration in health.

This came days after Jain’s lawyer filed a bail plea before the Supreme Court claiming that his client is facing extreme health conditions and has “become a skeleton." A frail-looking Mr Jain was seen at the hospital with a belt strapped around his waist, sparking concerns about his health. The AAP has stated that the former minister, who has lost nearly 35 kg since his arrest, is suffering from sleep apnoea and needs a BiPAP machine while sleeping. Jain's party colleagues and supporters have expressed concern over his health and accused the BJP, which rules at the federal level and opposes the Aam Aadmi Party, of trying to "kill him". The Enforcement Directorate, a federal agency that investigates financial crimes, arrested Mr Jain in May last year for allegedly laundering money through shell companies and buying land with illegal funds. Jain has denied the charges and said they were politically motivated. Jain was a prominent member of Mr Kejriwal's cabinet and held several portfolios, including health, home and urban development. He resigned from his ministerial posts in January this year while still in jail.

