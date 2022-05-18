SBI Recruitment 2022: Check out jobs in SBI for various posts

State Bank of India has a golden opportunity. State Bank has invited applications for the posts of Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC), Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC) and Support Officer-Anytime Channels (SO-AC). Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts can apply by visiting SBI's official website sbi.co.in.

The application process for these posts has started from today, 18th May. Candidates can apply for these posts by clicking on the link https://recruitment.bank.sbi/crpd-rs-2022-23-07/apply.

You can also view the official notification through this link https://sbi.co.in/documents/77530/25386736/17052022_Final.

A total of 641 posts will be filled under this recruitment process. The important dates in this recruitment process are as follows:

Start date for online application - 18 May 2022

Last date for online application - 7 June 2022

Vacancies to be filled through this recruitment process

Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC) - 503

Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (COMS-AC) - 130

Support Officer - Anytime Channels (SO-AC) - 8

Interested candidates for this recruitment process should have the relevant qualifications given in the official notification.

Salary Range Channel Manager Facilitator Anytime Channel (CMF-AC) -36,000

Monthly Channel Manager Supervisor Anytime Channel (CMS-AC) - 41,000

Monthly Support Officer - Anytime Channels (SO-AC) Rs. 41,000

Monthly age limit for candidates should be 60 years

Selection Process

Shortlisting

Interview

Merit List