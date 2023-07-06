SC adjourns hearing on plea seeking election in Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi [India], July 6 : The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing on a plea seeking directions to hold elections to the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, observing that matter relating to Article 370 is listed on July 11 for directions.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and also comprising justices PS Narasimha and Manoj Misra said that the matter related to Article 370 is listed for directions on July 11 and they will hear this plea thereafter only.

The court said that let them see what happens in the matter related to Article 370 and then it will see a plea seeking to hold elections in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

However, the petitioner's lawyer insisted that this is a different issue.

But the court did not get convinced and said that these matters are linked and are similar. The court also suggested petitioner give a copy to the center to save on procedural issues.

The court was hearing a plea by J-K Panthers Party leaders including Manju Singh. The plea moved through lawyer Rizwan Ahmad sought directions to ECI to hold assembly elections in the Union Territory without any further delay.

The petitioners said that by delaying elections, the people of J-K have been denied their right to have elected representatives.

