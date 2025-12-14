SC advises hybrid hearings as Delhi-NCR air quality turns 'very poor'

New Delhi, Dec 14 In view of prevailing weather conditions and deteriorating air quality in the national capital, the Supreme Court has advised members of the Bar and parties-in-person to avail the hybrid mode of appearance, wherever convenient, for matters listed before the apex court.

A circular issued by the Supreme Court Registry said that the advisory was issued on the directions of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant, urging the use of video-conferencing facilities in appropriate cases, if convenient.

The circular has been circulated to the Supreme Court Bar Association, the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record Association, all notice boards, and other concerned authorities for wider dissemination.

Earlier this month, the CJI Kant-led Bench had expressed strong concern over Delhi’s toxic air, making it clear that it could not remain a "mute spectator" while millions of the national capital's residents continue to breathe polluted air.

While hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) on controlling air pollution in Delhi, the Bench, also comprising Justice Joymalya Bagchi, directed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to submit an "actionable" report addressing the recurring air crisis.

The CJI Kant-led bench had also cautioned against oversimplifying the causes of pollution by singling out stubble burning alone, stressing that multiple factors, including construction activity and vehicular emissions, contribute to the problem.

"We do not want to comment on stubble burning, as it would be incorrect to burden the people who are hardly represented in the court," the apex court had observed.

In an earlier hearing, the apex court had emphasised the need for a "long-term strategy" to tackle Delhi-NCR's recurring air pollution crisis instead of short-term responses every winter.

"You can give suggestions, but they cannot be for two days, one week, or three weeks. We need a long-term solution so that this problem reduces gradually every year," CJI Kant-led Bench had told the Centre.

Last month, Justice P.S. Narasimha had urged lawyers to shift to virtual hearings in view of Delhi’s "very, very serious" pollution levels, and cautioned that the situation could cause "permanent damage".

"Situation is very, very serious! Why are you all appearing here?" Justice Narasimha had remarked.

"We have the virtual hearing facility. Please avail it. This pollution will cause permanent damage," he added.

