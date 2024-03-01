SC agrees to list next week Shiv Sena-UBT faction's plea against Maha Speaker’s ruling

New Delhi, March 1 The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to list next week the plea filed by the Shiv Sena-UBT faction challenging the ruling of Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, which had held that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his camp constitute the "real" Shiv Sena.

A Bench presided over by Chief Justice of India (CJI), DY Chandrachud, was urged by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared on behalf of former CM Uddhav Thackeray-led faction, to list the matter next day.

“We will list the matter next week,” CJI Chandrachud assured Sibal.

On February 12, the top court had directed to list the plea filed by Shiv Sena UBT leader Sunil Prabhu on March 1. However, the matter was not listed for hearing on Monday.

The Supreme Court had earlier issued a notice in the matter and called for the response of CM Shinde and 38 other MLAs within a period of two weeks.

The Shiv Sena-UBT has petitioned the apex court questioning the January 10 decision passed by Narwekar holding that the group led by CM Shinde was the real "Shiv Sena" as it commanded a majority in the legislature and also in the party’s National Executive.

The petition also challenges the dismissal of the disqualification petitions filed against CM Shinde and other MLAs of his camp.

