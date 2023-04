SC agrees to list plea challenging Karnataka govt's decision of scrapping 4 pc Muslim reservation

New Delhi [India], April 13 : The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to list a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to scrap the reservation of four per cent given to Muslims in the state.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the plea before a bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala.

Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal said that the petition is against the four per cent reservation being cancelled.

He also apprised the court that defects in the petition have been removed.

"We will list it," CJI DY Chandrachud said.

Karnataka's Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai led government, recently, scrapped the reservation of four per cent given to Muslims.

The Karnataka government last month scrapped the four per cent OBC reservation for Muslims and distributed it to the two dominant communities, Veerashaiva-Lingayats and Vokkaligas. The government also decided to move OBC Muslims to the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category.

Meanwhile, the Assembly election in Karnataka is scheduled to be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

