SC Bar Association to hold General Body Meeting to consider issue related to chamber construction

The Executive Committee of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) will hold a Special General Body Meeting on March 16 to consider passing a resolution expressing solidarity with the stand taken by the SCBA President relating to the Chambers construction issue in the newly allotted land.

The Executive Committee of SCBA in its meeting held on March 6, 2023, decided that some resolutions need to be put up for consideration before the Special General Body next Thursday i.e. March 16.

Among the resolution is that members of the Bar will consider passing a resolution to express complete solidarity with the stand taken by the President SCBA in the Court of the Chief Justice of India with regard to the Chambers construction issue in the newly allotted land.

It will also consider issuing an appropriate Show Cause Notice to the concerned members, who have later apologised to CJI and demanded an explanation.

Senior Advocates Kapil Sibal and NK Kaul have apologised to CJI DY Chandrachud for Vikas Singh's statements later in the court.

Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday skipped the 'Holi Milan' event organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) where he was invited as the chief guest.

On March 2, there was a heated exchange of words as the Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud lost his calm at the Supreme Court Bar Association president Vikas Singh while hearing a land allotment matter relating to lawyers' chambers.

An exchange of words was witnessed when the SCBA President stressed listing a matter before a bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud.

SCBA President Vikas Singh had apprised the court that they are struggling to get the matter listed for the last six months.

When the SCBA President urged for listing the matter, he also said that they have to take it to the judge's residence if the matter did not get listed.

CJI Chandrachud had lost his temper and questioned the senior lawyer and said, "Is this a way to behave?"

"I will not be cowered down by you," CJI DY Chandrachud said adding that he has been in this profession for 22 years and never allowed himself to be browbeaten by a member of the Bar, litigant or anyone else and will not let that happen in the last two years of his profession.

The SCBA President had also refused to maintain silence. Thereafter, the court said that it will list the matter on March 17 but not as item 1 in the cause list.

During the mentioning of cases, the SCBA president urged the court to list the matter early as the matter is not listed for six months. Senior Advocate said that the Appu Ghar land came under the Apex court premise on the petition by the SCBA but the Bar got only one block.

( With inputs from ANI )

