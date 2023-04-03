SC dismisses plea for pan India enquiry into financial frauds in Kisan Credit Card system

New Delhi [India], April 3 : The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea for a pan India enquiry into an alleged financial fraud in the working of the Kisan Credit Card system for farmers with the connivance of bank officials.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Aravind Kumar granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the Reserve Bank of India with his grievances.

The bench said that it is open to the petitioner to make a representation with the concerned Ministry by giving details in respect of what he claims to be financial fraud in the working of the Kisan Credit Card System.

"It is not possible under Article 32 of the Constitution of India to hold some kind of an enquiry on the general allegations made by the petitioner and the petitioner should know better before proceeding with the matter as he is a man well versed with the law being a qualified lawyer," the apex court stated in its order.

The order of the apex court came on a plea filed by advocate Chandra Shekhar M alleging that the Centre has failed to protect the rights of the farmers as financial frauds have been committed in the Kisan Credit Card system by bank officials with the connivance of scammers.

The lawyer further stated that there are several FIRs in different regions of the country against such corrupt practices by bank officials of different branches and prayers for a Pan India enquiry about the illegal disbursement under this head.

The apex court, which appointed senior advocate Jayant Mehta as amicus curiae in the case to assist it, was informed by him that except for two incidents of fraud, others are general allegations about the working of the Kisan Credit Card system.

"We are informed by amicus curiae that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) would be the regulator to whom such a representation should be made. We are sure that RBI will process it in accordance with the law," the order of the top court added while dismissing the plea.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor