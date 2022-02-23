SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of Class X, XII offline exams

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking cancellation of offline exams for Class X and XII to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Supreme Court said that these kinds of petitions are misleading and give false hope to students.

A bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar heard the petition.

The apex court had agreed to list the matter for Wednesday after the counsel of the petitioner urged for an urgent list of the case said that even COVID-19 situation has improved, classes have not been conducted offline.

The petition was filed by child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai seeking directions to the State Boards, CBSE, ICSE, NIOS who are going to conduct board exams for X and XII in offline mode to pass a notification regarding alternate mode of assessment instead of offline exams.



