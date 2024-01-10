SC expresses reservations on adjourning hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea

New Delhi, Jan 10 The Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed reservations on adjourning the hearing on a clutch of pleas challenging the constitutionality of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), including the bail plea filed by former JNU scholar and student activist Umar Khalid.

At the very outset, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing on behalf of Khalid, requested a bench presided over by Justice Bela M. Trivedi to defer the scheduled hearing for the next week.

“We will not grant any adjournment,” Justice Trivedi told the senior counsel.

Sibal explained that he is engaged in another hearing ongoing before a CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-led Constitution Bench and added that Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju, who represents the other side, including Delhi Police, was also unavailable.

The bench, also comprising Justice Pankaj Mithal, said that the matter requires hearing because Khalid -- who is charged under the stringent anti-terror law in the Delhi riots "larger conspiracy" case -- is behind the bars.

“The impression goes that the Court is not taking up the matter,” Justice Mithal remarked.

However, after repeated persuasions made by Sibal and other senior advocates, the bench acceded to the request for adjournment and decided to post the entire batch of matters on January 24. The apex court clarified that it will not entertain any request for adjournment on the next date of listing.

Previously in November 2023, the Supreme Court had deferred till January 10 hearing on Khalid’s special leave petition filed against denial of bail by the Delhi High court along with a batch of petitions challenging the constitutionality of the UAPA.

