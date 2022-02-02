SC grants 15 days parole to Rupam Pathak in Bihar legislator murder case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted 15 days parole to Rupam Pathak, serving a life sentence in connection with the murder case of then Purnia BJP MLA, Raj Kishore Kesri.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana granted permission to Rupam Pathak, who is seeking parole to attend his daughter's wedding.

The Court also directed her to surrender after the expiry of her 15-days parole.

Rupam is serving a life term in Bhagalpur jail for allegedly stabbing the then MLA, Kesri in 2011, who later had succumbed to his injuries.

A local Court in Bihar had earlier convicted Rupam and sentenced her to life imprisonment.

( With inputs from ANI )

