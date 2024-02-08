SC grants anticipatory bail to women who pelted stones on JCB in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

New Delhi, Feb 8 The Supreme Court has granted anticipatory bail to two women who allegedly pelted stones on the JCB machines and obstructed the government officials from discharging their duties during a demolition drive to remove the encroachment in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

“We are persuaded to exercise our discretion in favour of the two appellants, keeping in mind that both the appellants are women and hail from an underprivileged class of society,” said a bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Sandeep Mehta.

In August 2023, the bench had granted interim protection to the two appellants on the very first date of hearing.

Setting aside the impugned order passed by the Rajasthan High Court, it ordered both the accused to appear before the Investigating Officer within a period of one week.

“It is needless to clarify that the appellants shall cooperate with the investigation and appear before the Trial Court on the dates of hearing,” added the apex court in an order passed on Tuesday.

It said that in the event of arrest of the accused, they shall be released on bail on both furnishing personal bonds of Rs 5,000/- each, with two sureties in the like amount to the satisfaction of the arresting officer.

Earlier, the Rajasthan High Court and Sessions Court declined to grant anticipatory bail to the appellants.

An FIR was registered at Jhunjhunu’s Khetri police station of Rajasthan, for the offence punishable under Sections 143, 332,353,506,336,427 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

