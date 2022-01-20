SC grants protection from arrest to Bengal CM's poll agent in murder case

New Delhi, Jan 20 The Supreme Court on Thursday granted interim protection from arrest to S.K. Supiyan, who was the election agent of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, in connection with a murder case under the CBI's investigation.

A bench of Justices L. Nageswara Rao and B.R. Gavai said: "Learned counsel for the state is directed to file statement(s) recorded under Section 164 Cr.P.C. Learned counsel for the petitioner and the complainant are permitted to file additional documents, if any, before the next date of hearing. List on January 31. There shall be stay of arrest of the petitioner in the meanwhile."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended before the bench that on November 29 last year, the high court passed the order rejecting his anticipatory bail, and for two months, he managed not to be arrested.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the petitioner, contended that supplementary charge sheet has been filed, where his client has not been named.

The top court order came on an appeal filed by Supiyan against the Calcutta High Court order, which rejected his anticipatory bail plea. "No adjournment shall be granted and the special leave petition shall be heard finally on that date," added the top court.

As Mehta emphasised that the petitioner is quite powerful and the offence is very serious, the top court asked hims to not get politics into the matter.

Following a high court order, the CBI is probing the death of BJP worker Debabrata Maity, who was allegedly attacked in Nandigram. The high court had directed the investigating agency to investigate cases connected with violence, which occurred in the state after the elections.

