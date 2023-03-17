SC issues notice on Punjab govt's plea against bail to Bikramjit Singh Majithia in NDPS case

New Delhi [India], March 17 : The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to Shirom Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on a plea filed by Punjab Government against the High Court order.

A Bench of Justices ruddha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia passed the order while hearing the Punjab Government's plea against the High Court order.

Punjab and Haryana High Court in August 2022 granted bail to Majithia.

Majithia surrendered after the expiry of the protection period.

The apex court on January 31, 2022, had granted protection to Majithia from arrest till February 2023, in view of the February 20 assembly polls to contest as a SAD candidate from the Amritsar East assembly constituency.

Majithia who was a former minister in the state said, "The cases were politically motivated, contending they had already been investigated by high-ranking police officers."

On March 20, 2022, in his first orders to Punjab Police after assuming charge, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann reconstituted the four members Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the drugs case against Majithia.

The previous SIT was a three-member team.

The SIT was formed to probe allegations against Majithia based on an FIR lodged under various sections of the NDPS Act on December 20, 2021.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor