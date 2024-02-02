SC issues notice to UP Bar Council on charging exorbitant enrollment fee

New Delhi, Feb 2 The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council on a plea filed by a law graduate against collection of enrollment fee contrary to the Advocates Act, 1961

A bench, headed by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud, agreed to examine the issue and sought the response of the regulatory body for lawyers within a period of two weeks.

At this stage, the bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, did not pass any interim relief as prayed for in the petition.

In a brief hearing, the petitioner, appearing in-person, apprised the bench that an enrollment fee of Rs 16,665 is being charged in Uttar Pradesh against the stipulated fee of Rs 750 under the Advocates Act.

Earlier, the petitioner did not press the plea filed before the Allahabad High Court saying that he would like to approach the apex court – which is already seized of similar petitions. The Supreme Court in July 2023 had transferred to itself various petitions pertaining to exorbitant enrollment fees which were pending consideration in different High Courts on an application filed by the Bar Council of India (BCI).

