SC lays down fresh procedures for urgent listing of cases before benches

New Delhi [India], June 29 : The Supreme Court of India has issued a notification outlining the procedure for urgent listing and hearing of cases from July 3. The SC in its circular said that fresh cases verified by its Registry on a Saturday, Monday and Tuesday will be automatically listed for hearing before the apex court benches on the following Monday and the lawyers need not mention them before the Chief Justice of India.

The circular stated, "Miscellaneous fresh matters which are verified on Saturday, Monday and Tuesday shall be automatically listed on the following Monday. Miscellaneous matters which are verified on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday shall be automatically listed on the following Friday."

As the top court is set to reopen on July 3 after the summer vacation, the information about the procedure to be adopted by CJI DY Chandrachud for mentioning cases for their urgent listing from July 3 was shared through a circular issued on June 28 by the Registrars of judicial administration.

The circular further stated that lawyers seeking a listing of verified fresh matters prior to such allotted dates will now be required to submit their mentioning pro forma by 3 pm a day before to get their cases heard the next day.

It said that those seeking to list on the same day will have to submit the pro forma by 10:30 am to the mentioned officer along with a letter of urgency.

"The CJI will then take a call on the same during lunch hours or as the exigency may warrant," the circular added.

It said that for after-notice and regular hearing matters that are sought to be urgently listed, advocates will have to first go before the mentioning officer with the pro forma and urgency letter.

"No mentionings other than those in the mentioning lists uploaded a day prior shall be permitted for such matters," it said.

As per the procedures, the lawyers and litigants are allowed to mention their cases for early listing and hearing by conveying the grounds for urgency before the court of the Chief Justice of India.

