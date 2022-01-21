SC notice to Centre on plea for establishing Indian Environment Service

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea for establishment of 'The Indian Environment Service' and creation of a high powered committee for environment safeguards compliance in all projects at ground level.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh sought response form the Centre on the plea and observed that it has prima facie doubt whether any mandamus could be issued for creation of such a service.

However, it asked whether or not the Central government intends to implement TSR Subramanian Committee recommendation for creation of independent All India Environment Services on the lines of All India Service.

"The prayer made is for creation of an independent environment service' in All India Service. This prayer is stated to be arising from the recommendation of the TSR Subramanian Committee. Prima facie it is doubtful whether any mandamus can be issued for creation of the service, but it is suggested that an enquiry may be made as to whether the Government proposes to act in pursuance to the High Level Committee or not. Issue Notice," the Bench stated in its order.

The apex court was hearing a petition filed by advocate Samar Vijay Singh seeking direction in constitution of a High Powered Committee for protection and monitoring of environmental projects at the field level.

The plea referred to the report submitted by the High Powered Commitee formed by the Ministry of Environment and Forests under the chairmanship of former Cabinet Secretary TSR Subramanian in 2014 which recommended creation of a new All-India service -- the Indian Environment Service.

Though a comprehensive legislative framework has been adopted to address environmental concerns, one of the major causes for environmental degradation is the lacunae in enforcement of the existing laws by the environmental institutions, the plea stated.

There is a lack of effective coordination amongst Ministries and Intuitions on the issues of environmental concern and also a dearth of trained personnel in administration, policy formulation and policy implementation, it added while saying that creation of the All India Service 'Indian Environment Service' is the need of the hour.

The plea has also sought setting up an Indian Environmental Service Academy to train officers for environmental law enforcement.

It is high time that a separate All India Service comprising domain experts, is constituted for protecting the environment, it said.

( With inputs from ANI )

